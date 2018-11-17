Chamisa under fire over 'stupid' slur

HARARE - Zimbabweans across the country have expressed outrage over MDC president Nelson Chamisa’s statement where he called August 1 protestors “stupid.”

Government has charged dozens of people with public violence following violent clashes between protesters and the army in the aftermath of August 1, 2018 demonstration, which left at least six people dead.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Chamisa, who has been subpoenaed to present evidence before a Commission of Inquiry which is investigating the circumstances surrounding the August 1 shootings, said the demonstrators opened themselves to attacks.

“It was very stupid even for people who demonstrated, to demonstrate for the results to be released. It was stupid because they then opened themselves for attacks and for manipulation.

“I think those who demonstrated have their rights, but I feel that it was uncalled for and that is my view.

“I am not insulting them but I have a right just like any other because it was premature.

“It was not strategic and open to be manipulated by the enemies of the people, the enemies of peace, the merchants of violence, the archbishops of violence,” Chamisa said.

However, social media was abuzz yesterday, with people criticising the MDC front man, accusing him of throwing his supporters under the bus. Chamisa prior to the election has urged his supporters to protect their vote.

Twitter user Setfree Mafukidze said, “Chamisa preached protection of the vote from being stolen during his campaign trail, people protested what he called theft of the ballot on August 1, 2018 and he calls them stupid? I do agree with him, politicians abuse us so that they call us stupid later”.

Another user Den Moyo, said Chamisa had clearly abandoned his supporters.

“Where is leadership integrity if you call your followers stupid for defending your cause?

“Chamisa clearly threw his followers under the bus and insulted the victims of the August 1st demo,” he said.

After people expressed outrage over his sentiments, Chamisa later issued an apology.

“My remarks to condemn those who killed or injured the innocent, burnt cars & destroyed property on 1 August used ‘words’ that regrettably created the wrong

impression.

“The people have a constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully. Any discomfort caused is sincerely regretted,” Chamisa said.

His apology was warmly accepted by some who said he had realised his mistake and was rational than those that have killed people in the past but have never apologised.

“Well done Chamisa for taking back your ‘stupid action’ slip and apologising.

“That is what accountable leaders do. Zimbabwe lacks leaders who take back their words…,” political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said on Twitter.

Another twitter user by the name Generational Consensus said; “Now that president @nelsonchamisa has apologised and retracted his words, can someone take responsibility and apologise for authorising the merciless... killing of innocent civilians exercising their democratic and constitutional right to protest?