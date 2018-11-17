Bhasikiti sued over $133k ZETDC debt

HARARE - Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Private) Limited (ZETDC) has petitioned the High Court seeking to garnish former Masvingo provincial minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti’s accounts over a $133 000 electricity debt.

According to Judith Tsamba, who is the ZETDC’s company secretary, the power utility obtained a judgment from the High Court in January this year, in which Bhasikiti was ordered to pay $133 663, 73 for electricity.

“…the judgment debtor (Bhasikiti) was also ordered to pay costs on a legal practitioner-client scale. The judgment debtor has not yet paid anything towards the settlement of the aforesaid judgment debt, hence the judgment has not yet been satisfied,” the organisation said.

In terms of the application, ZETDC is the applicant, and Bhasikiti is cited as the judgment debtor, while Mkwasine Estate Limited is cited as the garnishee.

According to ZETDC, which is a subsidiary of the Zesa Holdings (Private) Limited, despite Bhasikiti’s written promises to pay the money, he has not honoured such undertaking.

“However, the judgment debtor is a sugar cane farmer and he has sold and will continue selling his produce to the garnishee (Mkwasine Estate Limited) and the garnishee is and/or will be liable to pay the purchase price thereof to the judgment debtor.

“Thus the garnishee is and/or will in future be, indebted to the judgment debtor in respect of the proceeds from the sale of the latter’s sugar cane and this has necessitated the making of this application for a garnish order so that such proceeds can be attached and paid to the applicant in satisfaction of the judgment debt plus costs.

“It is therefore just and equitable that all the amounts due or which will become due in future to the judgment debtor by the garnishee to be attached and paid to the applicant by the garnishee, in satisfaction of the aforesaid judgment,” ZETDC said.

Bhasikiti has not yet responded to the demand.

According to court papers, the electricity bill which dates back to February 2016 relates to Bhasikiti’s Moria Ranch premise, which is 20 kilometres away from Rutenga along Beitbridge Road in Mwenezi.

“The defendant (Bhasikiti) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at 20th February 2016, in the sum of $133 663, 73, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two…,” reads part of the court summons.



