Streak hosts OM colts finals

HARARE - Heath Streak Academy is set to host the Old Mutual Annual Colts Cricket League Finals in Bulawayo tomorrow which is part of the ex-national team captain’s on-going grassroots developmental initiatives.

The games are scheduled for the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Ground in the City of Kings and Queens from 8am.

Joseph Rego, the foundation’s chief executive and executive director said their top priority lies in identifying, nurturing and grooming talented colts.

“We lay great emphasis on our grassroots development structure which is our prime focus. Cricket’s revival in Zimbabwe will pivot on how much emphasis is placed on development at the grassroots level,” Rego said.

“What is important to us is what we produce at home, what we do at the grassroots level and what systems are in place.

“We look at how well we coach our players and youngsters, how well we develop our facilities. These are the things that would make a difference for us and the things that we focus on.”

At least 15 to cricket- playing schools out of the 40 that are under the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy are set to tussle it out in the finals.

These are SOS — Herman Gmeiner, Mgiqika Primary School, Mazwi Primary School, Baines Primary School, Indlovu Iyanyathela, Mtshane Primary School, Josiah Chinamano, Khumalo Primary School, Milton Junior School, Mkhithika Thebe, Insukamini Primary, Magwegwe Primary School and Tategulu Primary School among others.

At the Old Mutual Cricket League quarter finals held on November 3, Old Mutual Heath Streak Colts beat SO S — Herman Gmeiner by 10 wickets to enter the semi-finals where they beat Mtshane Primary by 28 runs to reach the finals.



