Macheso dates Kwekwe

HARARE - Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso is performing in Kwekwe at Gulez Bar tonight before retreating to Marondera on Saturday where he will perform at Legends Bar.

On Sunday, the Tafadzwa hit-maker will stage a family show at Jongwe Corner, Hatfield in Harare.

Wezhaz Sports Bar hosts Jabavu Drive

The above Warren Park joint in Harare is hosting the jazz outfit Jabavu Drive tonight.

Allan Chimbetu dates Red Cafe

Dendera musician Allan Chimbetu will be showcasing at Red Cafe in the capital tomorrow.

The Sonny singer will be supported by Lucky Chimhanda and his Afro Base Voices.

Sulu, Peter join forces

Suluman Chimbetu and Peter Moyo will share the stage at Liquid Bar in Katanga, Norton on Saturday.

On Sunday, the two musicians will perform at a family show pencilled for Zebra Village in Mbare, Harare.

Zvimoko invades Pakare Paye

Divas Lioness and Caychi will take their Zvimoko Concept to Norton on Saturday where they will share the stage at Pakare Paye.

Holly’s Hotel hosts Zoey party

Holly’s Hotel will host Zoey’s Welcome Back Party on Sunday.

This will be Zoey’s first show in the country after her South Africa tour.

Dembo, Potifa Mopo in Kuwadzana

Tendai Dembo and Potifa Mopo will perform at Pamuchakata Sports Bar in Kuwadzana, Harare tomorrow.

Zhakata returns at East Point

Zora musician Leonard Zhakata and his Zimbabwe All Stars are performing at the above Harare joint tonight.

Land Rover celebration

A group of Land Rover enthusiasts will hold a celebration of 70 years of Land Rover production.

The celebrations will be at Old Georgians Sports Club on Sunday. This is an informal gathering so there is no charge.

Food and drinks will be on sale through the club. All owners and other interested people are invited.

And people are free to bring their Land Rovers of any type or age to the field.

Women, Wine and Words Festival

Theatre in the Park, in collaboration with Intwasa Arts Festival, presents the first Harare edition of Women, Wine and Words (WWW) tomorrow.

This edition dedicates a full day to celebrate femme creatives through music, poetry, theatre and art.

Throughout the day, WWW Festival will host talks, screenings, performances and entertainment.

The day kicks off with Sunrise Yoga in the serene Harare Gardens as well as an Afro Dance class.

The day will have two stages; one with a flow of powerful panel conversations and poetry, while the other will offer music as well a competitive She Open Mic for the aspirant female performers.

The evening will culminate with a concert of sorts featuring the remarkable talents of Hope Masike, Vera and DJ Noma that Girl.

Sadaka Part Three

This will be a celebration of life with friends at the Village Walk, Borrowdale on Sunday from 8am to 6pm.

Go Gospel Zimbabwe (The Battle of The Choirs)

Come along to see Zimbabwe’s best gospel choirs tomorrow as they battle it out for the title of Zimbabwe’s Best Gospel Choir in the Central Business District.

Everyone in the family will be entertained by amazing musical performances from Zimbabwe’s best choirs at this year’s Go Gospel Choir Competition.

The evening will be full of amazing music and have the colour and drama of TV shows such as American Idol, The Voice, or Clash of the Choirs, and be professionally judged by a panel.

However, this is not going to be an ordinary choir competition.

Go Gospel choirs go a step further by incorporating poetry, choreography and creative arts into performances to produce a competition like no other. It is all or nothing, may the best choir win.