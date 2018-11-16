Hre City Junior Football tournament resumes

HARARE - The draw for Harare City’s Junior Football tournament last 16 was conducted at Rufaro Stadium yesterday with a local derby pitting Budiriro 3 Primary School and Budiriro 4 Primary School being the pick of several interesting fixtures.

Budiriro 3 and 4 were outstanding in the preliminary stages in which they posted some impressive results to reach this stage.

There are also fixtures pitting Glen Norah 7 against Kuwadzana 8 while Warren Park 4 will face Sunningdale 2 in what promises to be exciting matches as well.

In the girls category Budiriro 2 Primary against Kuwadzana 2 Primary is the most interesting fixture given how the teams fared in the first round of 32.

The tournament is now down to 16 teams and will resume tomorrow at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, while the girls will take to the field the following day at the same venue.

It promises to be a fun- filled day for the soccer followers as there are several potentially exciting fixtures on the cards.

Harare City Football Club chief executive Tafadzwa Bhasera, who graced the occasion, said they are not going back in their efforts to groom soccer talent in the country.

“We are really happy with how things have progressed so far. We are now looking forward to the second round and quarterfinals coming this weekend,” she said.

“Our focus is not only to develop talent for Harare City FC, but to develop soccer in the country to higher levels so that it will have a positive impact even on our national team. So we are not looking back.

“We want to urge our teachers from our schools to continue with the good work they are doing.”

The tournament is part of the municipal side’s ambitious junior project which was launched in 2015 for the Under-11 girls and boys teams drawn from 32 schools run by the council.

Consistent performers will be enrolled at the club’s academy which is under the mentorship of former Dynamos star Elvis Chiweshe.

The club has also in the past facilitated Level One coaching courses for teachers in council-owned primary schools to ensure children are taught the right concepts at an early age.

Round of 16 Draw:

Boys: Budiriro 3 Primary v Budiriro 4 Primary, Fundo Primary v Glen View 6 Primary, Kuwadzana 3 v Hatcliff 1, Budiriro 2 v Warren Park 6, Warren Park 5 v Tafara 5, Glen Norah 7 v Kuwadzana 8, Glen View 7 v Kuwadzana 2, Warren Park 4 v Sunningdale 2

Girls: Fundo v Tafara 5, Kuwadzana 8 v Warren Park 4, Budiriro 4 v Hatcliff 1, Budiriro 5 v Lyton, Glen View 8 v Kuwadzana 1, Hatcliff 2 v Kuwadzana 5, Budiriro 2 v Kuwadzana 2, Kuwadzana 3 v Westley