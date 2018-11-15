Zimta pushes for boost in education spending



HARARE - The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has urged the Finance ministry to ensure that it adequately funds the education sector in its upcoming budget.

Addressing consultative meeting during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article IV consultations in Harare, Zimta chief executive officer Sifiso Ndlovu said the 2019 budget outlay should speak to United Nation Sustainable Development Goal 4 which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education for all as well as goals specified in the FinMin’s Transitional Stabilisation Programme which identified education as a key sector in the revival of the Zimbabwean economy.

Ndlovu said that it is a constitutional and social right which “should be protected by adequate funding that at least reduces or eliminates chances of turning education into a marketable for-profit commodity, from a social good and an essential public service.”

He also said that the 2019 budget must make the teaching profession more attractive by offering better working conditions, social security arrangements like housing, transport and retention incentives, sector specific allowances as a way to boost teacher confidence and trust.