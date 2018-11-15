Zera licenses Mutoko independent power producer

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has granted an energy generation licence to a private company.

Riverside Power Station has been licensed under the Electricity Act to construct, own and operate a solar power plant at Musvaire Village in Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province as an independent power producer.

In a notice published yesterday, Zera said: “The Generation Licence is hereby granted to Riverside Power Station Private Limited (hereinafter referred to the license) in terms of Section 42 of the Electricity Act to construct, own, operate and maintain the 7.5 MW Riverside Power Station Phase II for the purposes of generation and supply of electricity.”

Nyangani Renewable Energy trading as Riverside Power Station Private Limited commissioned its first solar mini-grid in Mutoko District, Riverside Solar Power Station, with capacity to produce 2,5MW of electricity.

The power station is also listed under PGI Group, a UK-based group that invests in agri-businesses and renewable energy in southern African countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

Riverside Power Station Private Limited will be operating at 4 700MW per hour yearly which is a supply of more than two million homes on the national grid.