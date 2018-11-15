Mgido takes kanjiva to Hollywood

HARARE - Vault Cosmetics founder Jacque Mgido, has taken the kanjiva dance to Hollywood, making music industry personnel Suge J Knight dance to the Mbare beat.

Knight is the son of imprisoned rap mogul Suge Knight of Death Row Records.

Mgido has worked and works with numerous Hollywood artistes, doing make up for different events and shows and this time she went extra to give Knight some dance lessons.

She went on to post the video where she was showing Knight a video of Enzo Ishall’s Kanjiva song.

“Hollywood meets kanjiva. Dance trending in Zimbabwe @sugejknight thank you for loving my culture and taking interest in the Zim music world. Zim is waiting for you. Kindest soul and super talented can’t wait for you guys to see what his all about,” Mgido wrote on her Instagram.

The video was taken in Mbare at the Matapi Flats where Chillspot Records is located.

Enzo, real name Stephen Kudzanai Mamhari, is among a number of dancehall chanters under the Chillspot family who have managed to pull their own.

He said kanjiva had become a trademark dance for the people in Mbare, hence he decided to make it national.

“Kanjiva is a popular dance in Mbare and cuts across all generations, the old and the young. I think the dance is about two to three years old and most people in Mbare know about it. It is played in parties, clubs and even at funerals,” Enzo told the Daily News.

The song comes off the Tamulevel Avion Riddim which is combination of two talented music producers DJ Tamuka (Military Touch Movement) and Levels (Chillspot).

“My coming to Mbare from Sunningdale got me in touch with kanjiva dance and, together with DJ Fantan, we decided to make it popular, hence the song. The song is on the Tamulevel riddim, Avion, a new offering from Chillspot,” Enzo said.