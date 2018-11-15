Metallon Gold equipment to go under the hammer

HARARE - Metallon Gold Zimbabwe is set to lose a car and office furniture over a debt owed to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

Miracle Auctioneers gave a notice mentioning that the property will be sold tomorrow at their premises in Shamva.

In a statement, the auctioneers said the properties that are going to be sold include a Nissan NP300, office furniture, desk computers, electric fans, heaters, power banks, scale battery charger, printers and the saint and main plants in situ.

“Duly instructed by the Sheriff of the High Court of Zimbabwe, we shall sell by public auction the following assets to the highest bidder on Friday November 16 at our premises stand number no.315, Station Road, Mazowe Valley Show Society, Bindura at 09.00am and sale in situ at Mazowe Gold Mine, at 11.00am and sale in situ at Shamva Gold Mine, Shamva at 1:00pm,” the statement said.

Last month, Miracle Auctioneers also put an assortment of movable assets under the hammer at Mazowe Mine on September 8, to compensate 25 creditors that the gold producer owes.