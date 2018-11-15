ED proposes more tough austerity measures

15 November 2018

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said there is no going back on his unpopular new tax on electronic transactions and promised expenditure cuts across government departments.

The country introduced the tax on RTGS transactions and other such electronic money transfers that it said would help raise cash to plug a budget deficit by increasing the intermediated financial transactions tax from USD 0,05 per transaction to USD 0,02 for every dollar transacted.

“As part of an effort to broaden the tax base, we recently introduced a 2 percent levy on electronic transfers, which make up around 96 percent of all financial transactions. Collecting revenue effectively and efficiently, combined with cuts and privatisations, will enable us to cut the budget deficit,” Mnangagwa said.

He said the National Budget must be balanced and spending reined in.

“The government wage bill is unsustainable. A large and inefficient public sector cannot be allowed to hold back private enterprise,” he said.

“We have set about cutting unnecessary expenditure, therefore. We are reducing the number of ministries, limiting foreign travel and perks for officials, and retiring or redeploying senior officers.”

Comments (3)

Whilst he continues to charter flights to useless meetings!

Inyika - 15 November 2018

Yes, let's see some of the fat cats in government do some financial cutting back. Ordinary workers have been the only ones doing so, by necessity.

Gogo - 15 November 2018

How many people were in the delegation to the Diamond Conference in Brussels? Yet countries with more diamond revenue had one or two people who are attending all proceedings whilst ours are sight seeing and buying cooking oil, thus what cutting back are we talking about?

Qawe laMaqawe - 15 November 2018

