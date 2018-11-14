ZPC boss received $10k from Chivayo

HARARE - Former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Nyasha Kazhanje was hauled before the courts yesterday for allegedly concealing personal interest in a transaction with Intratek Zimbabwe, which is owned by jet-setting Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Kazhanje, who is also the director of Terminal Engineers, allegedly received $10 000 from Intratek and subsequently allegedly showed favour to Chivayo when his power deals with ZPC ran into trouble.

Kazhanje reportedly failed to recuse himself from ZPC meetings where it was resolved not to terminate Intratek’s contract but pay its subcontractors despite failing to fulfil its obligation.

Yesterday, Kazhanje appeared before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano charged with criminal abuse of office.

Singano remanded Kazhanje out of custody to November 27 on $100 bail.

He ordered Kazhanje to report to CID Commercial Crimes Department on the last Friday of each month, not interfere with witnesses, surrender his passport to the clerk of court and continue residing at the address he gave to the police. Circumstances surrounding the case are that on October 23, 2015 and while he was still chairperson, ZPC signed an engineering procurement and construction deal of a 100-Megawatt Solar Project with Intratek.

It is alleged that between December 11, 2015 and January 20, 2016, ZPC paid Intratek $1 263 154 in advance for the implementation of the project.

However, the State alleged that Intratek did not fulfil its obligation, resulting in the management suggesting termination of the contract.

On January 21, 2016 and under unclear circumstances, Kazhanje allegedly received $10 000 into his personal Barclays Bank account from Intratek’s CBZ bank account.

It is the State’s case that in his capacity as ZPC’s board chairperson, Kazhange presided over a meeting where it was resolved that ZPC must pay services direct to Intratek subcontractors instead of terminating the contract.

This resulted in the in ZPC paying $4 387 849 as advance payment despite the fact that Intratek had not fulfilled its obligation.

It is the State’s case that the $10 000 given to Kazhanje and the subsequent resolution not to terminate Intratek’s contract gave rise to reasonable suspicion that he was influenced by this payment to decide in favour of Intratek.

By so doing, the State alleged that Kazhanje failed to declare any interests upon his appointment as the ZPC chairperson.

Chivayo, who brags about his connections in high offices, has come under pressure in recent months to defend the power deals that he signed with power utility Zesa Holdings and its subsidiary, ZPC.

This was after it had emerged that Intratek had failed to deliver on the contracts.

Among the deals, the burly businessman — who is often referred to by his associates as Sir Wicknell — was awarded a $200 million tender for the Gwanda Solar Project.

Chivayo, who over the past few months seemed untouchable and bragged about flying first class and known for splashing wads of United States dollars on social media, was said to have been advanced $5 million for the project’s pre-commencement works.

The businessman often posts pictures of himself with senior ruling Zanu PF officials such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Kembo Mohadi among others.