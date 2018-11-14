Gospel musicians converge in Chi-Town



HARARE - A number of gospel musicians among them Mathias Mhere, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Trymore Bande will on Saturday lead an array of other singers in support of budding singer Nicholas Chirunga who will be launching his third album.

Chirunga once worked with Mhere as a backing vocalist before pursuing a career as a solo musician.

He has had a stint with the popular ZimParise Choir which exposed him to wider audience which he said changed his career.

Titled Murarabungu (Rainbow), this will be the singer’s third album carrying nine tracks and will be launched at his church VPIM in Zengeza 5.

His two previous projects have not yielded the desired results and he prefers calling the latest project his first.

“The album is called Murarabungu the divine. It’s my third album though I prefer to call it my debut because with the first two I was still trying to find my perfect sound and find my feet in the industry. It has got nine tracks,” he said.

Tracks on the album include Vanhu vako, Kupakwashe and Ndazviona among others.

“I have decided to conduct the launch at my church in Chitungwiza on Saturday, November 17. I’ll be supported by ... Mhere, ... Bande, Ngolomi and his wife Bethen and many other artistes,” he said.

He hailed ZimPraise director Joseph Madziyire for giving him the platform at the ensemble.

“I would also want to thank my leader ... Madziyire for believing in me and trusting me with his international platform and audience in ZimPraise that has changed my life and my musical understanding,” he said.