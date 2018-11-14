Chiyangwa honoured

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) chairpersons from the country’s ten provinces yesterday honoured the association’s president Philip Chiyangwa and his executive for the tremendous work they have done during their time in office.

Chiyangwa and his vice president Omega Sibanda are eying a second term in office and are only awaiting the formalities of being duly declared president and vice-president on December 1 after their challengers were ruled ineligible to contest.

Board member finance Philemon Machana was also honoured at the same time in which they were presented with shields while hailed for taking the sport forward under difficult circumstances.

“I want to call these guys heroes. When they came into office, they were six but they are now only three. These guys have ignored all the noise because they knew their goal,” Manicaland province’s Kuziva Nyabeza said.

“Of course there are still some who do not see the good things we are seeing today but the truth of the matter is that these three gentlemen have done a lot for our football to be where we are today.

“When he (Philip Chiyangwa) came in, we were in a crisis. He settled Valinhos debt which led to the disqualification of Warriors from participating in the Fifa World Cup of 2018 as we all know.

“Our senior national Women’s team played at the Olympic Games of 2016.

Senior Women’s team qualified for Afcon in 2016 again. The senior men’s team qualified for 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon. We hosted the Women’s Cosafa championships and finish second to South Africa.

“The senior men’s team won the Cosafa Cup in 2017 and 2018. We hosted Fifa president in the country.” Nyabeza said.

Speaking at the same function Chiyangwa revealed his intentions of being in football are not to make money but rather to develop the national sport and put the country on the map adding that he is working tirelessly to make sure the government pours money into the popular sport.

“…I did not come to football to make money. I came to football to sort out mess. We want to make sure there are no more problems in our football. I’m sure you are all aware that there is no financial support that comes from the Zimbabwean government at the moment,” Chiyangwa said.

Meanwhile, Warriors are scheduled to leave the country today for a match against Liberia on Sunday.