Zim gets $3,6m cyber security grant

HARARE - Zimbabwe yesterday received a $3,6m grant for cyber security equipment to curb the increase in cyber crimes.

The grant was inked by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and Japan ambassador to Zimbabwe Toshiyuki Iwado at a signing ceremony at the ministry offices.

Iwado said the main aim of the project was to improve the safety of Zimbabwe and southern Africa as a whole.

The ambassador said in this information age, more and more criminals are taking advantage of the speed, convenience and anonymity of modern technologies to commit a wide range of crimes, therefore tightening the country’s security was of utmost relevance.

Iwado said the equipment to be donated will be the most up-to-date and state-of-art equipment made by Japanese companies to tackle cyber security issues and will improve the capacity of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in ensuring the people’s safety.

“.. It is well recognised that economic development is closely related with the level of safety in the country. And the law enforcement authority namely the ZRP is expected to play a central role in ensuring the safety of the country,” he said.

“The new equipment to be provided, which includes digital forensic tools, face recognition systems, an information system and an information sharing platform, will contribute towards upgrading the capacity of the ZRP, and will promote inter-regional cooperation of the responsible bodies under the sponsorship of Interpol.”

Noting the importance of tourism and agriculture in contributing to the country’s economic development, Iwado said tightening the country’s cyber system will also ensure an increase in the country’s safety a tourist destination.

“Zimbabwe enjoyed 500 000 foreign tourists including around 35 000 Japanese tourists last year. Should a greater degree of safety prevail not only in some popular tourist destinations like Victoria Falls and Mana Pools, but also throughout Zimbabwe, the number of incoming tourists and lengths of stay will also increase,” the envoy said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony where notes were exchanged on the cyber security supply project, Ncube expressed gratitude towards the grant aid from the Japanese government.