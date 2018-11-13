Peruvian jailed 10 years for cocaine possession

HARARE - A Peruvian man who was caught with a kilogramme of cocaine at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in September has been slapped with a 10 year jail term.

Wilmer Tarazona Aro was convicted on his own plea of guilty for unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs by Harare magistrate Rumbidai Mugwagwa.

Mugwagwa sentenced Aro to an effective 5-10 years jail term and ordered the cocaine to be destroyed.

Circumstances are that on September 18, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, stationed at the airport received intelligence that Aro who was coming from Brazil aboard an Emirates Airline was suspected to be in possession of dangerous drugs.

When the plane landed later that evening, Aro disembarked and proceeded to the immigration counter get his passport stamped.

Aro picked his two bags from the carousel within the airport arrival hall and went through the ZIMRA green route exit point where he was intercepted by the detectives.

The detectives conducted a search of Aro’s bags leading to the recovery of whitish powder concealed in the holes the suitcase handle rails which was suspected to be cocaine.

A field test was conducted and the substances tested positive for cocaine.

A Venezualan woman is currently on remand after she was allegedly caught at the same airport last month with cocaine worth $469 000.



