MPs' allowances to be slashed

STAFF WRITER  •  13 November 2018 9:26AM  •  1 comment


HARARE - Members of Parliament are to get their sitting allowance cut in an attempt to reduce the public wage bill.

The MPs’ $75 per sitting pay will be slashed, although their salaries will remain unchanged and will still get Parliament-issued vehicles. The lawmakers vigorously blocked attempts to deny them vehicles, saying that they were an essential necessity to access their constituencies.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the sitting allowance review was part of a plan to reduce Zimbabwe’s public sector wages.

The average income in Zimbabwe is $350 a month.

In his presentation during a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo last weekend, Ncube proposed a raft of cost containment measures, saying he will be “maintaining freeze on filling noncritical posts, enforcing retirement policy, reduction in budget travel expenditures, rationalisation of the foreign service missions, review of parliamentary sitting allowances and limiting expenditures on by-election.”

Comments (1)

The allowances have been slashed by what amount? How much does the President, VP, MINISTER earn? Last time we heard Mugabe was earning us$20 000. Have the cut the number of those useless foreign travels? Have they also cut on kickbacks they receive from contractors that inflate contract prices at the expense of the taxpayer !!

Freddy Zambe - 13 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media