Freight train derails after colliding with truck

HARARE - A collision between a freight train and a truck along the Masvingo-Beitbridge highway was so powerful it derailed the train at a crossing yesterday.

None of the crew members in the train, which was en-route to South Africa, or the truck driver, who were all taken to hospitals, were believed to be seriously hurt.

The freight train was on its way to South Africa when it crashed into the tractor-trailer truck that had stopped on the track. The train reportedly hit the haulage truck trailer.

The front carriages of the train were derailed and the rail was extensively damaged and was uprooted on a 50 metre-stretch.

The first few carriages had been knocked off the rails. It was not immediately clear how many carriages were on the train.

A police spokesperson said investigators were examining the cause of the crash. The opportunity was there for some extensive loss of life, but thankfully, everyone came out alive.

Witnesses said after the smash, it felt like an earthquake, and everything was said to be shaking and rocking. The freight makes a regular run between Zimbabwe and South Africa.



