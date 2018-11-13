Chi-Town invites residents to inspect 2019 budget

HARARE - Chitungwiza Municipality has advertised its proposed budget for 2019 and invited residents to inspect the spending plan.

Chitungwiza town clerk George Makunde said copies of the proposed charges and amendment of by-laws will be open for inspection during working hours.

“Notice is hereby given that the municipality of Chitungwiza has resolved to advertise its budget formulation process for 2019 in terms of Section 219, 227 and 274 of the Urban Council Act (Chapter 29:15),” Makunde said.

“Copies of the proposed charges and amendment by-laws (where applicable) will be open for inspection during working hours at the Municipal head office and at St Mary’s, Seke North, Seke South and Zengeza Area administration offices for a period of 30 days from the date of the last publication of this notice.

“In the event of there being any objections to the proposals, these should be lodged with the municipal head office in writing within the stipulated period of inspection.”

This comes after other councils countrywide have also opened budget consultation meetings for 2019.