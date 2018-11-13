AirZim wet leases aircraft in reconstruction drive



HARARE - Air Zimbabwe is “wet leasing” one if its aircraft in a fundraising drive that is part of its reconstruction strategy.

A wet lease agreement is a contractual arrangement covering the hire and servicing of aircrafts, and the provision of a flight crew to the leaseholder.

In a notice, the airline notified prospective bidders that it is wet leasing a Boeing 767-200ER registration Z-WPE.

“Bidders are free to witness the tender opening immediately after the closing time,” Air Zimbabwe said.

This comes after the airline has been struggling to maintain its aircrafts without incurring losses. B767-200 is an old model aircraft acquired around 1989, making it inefficient with regards to fuel and other amenities. The wet lease is party of the airline’s fundraising drive to keep the stuttering airline afloat.

One out of five of Air Zimbabwe’s aircrafts are said to be operational. The Daily News is reliably informed that the airline is leasing out the operational aircraft, Boeing 767-200ER registration Z-WPE, while leasing in, South Africa registered Boeing 737-500 ZS-THY.

The South Africa registered aircraft is reported to have started operations on November 7 2018, flying Johannesburg to Harare and vice versa.