Lady Squanda lines up Ladies Night

HARARE - Controversial Zimdancehall chanter Lady Squanda is striving to uplift fellow female musicians in the music industry.

Over the years, Lady Squanda — real name Sandra Gazi — made headlines in local tabloids for the wrong reasons, including demeaning and assaulting other female chanters, verbally and physically.

Of late, it seems she realised her shortcomings and re-invented herself. Her focus now is to see female artistes moving at par with their male counterparts, both in terms of value and respect.

“I formed an organisation called Afta 8 Movement that focuses on the development of young and upcoming musicians especially female.

“Under Afta 8 Movement, we record and promote upcoming musicians through our studio Afta 8 in Zengeza, Chitungwiza. This helps marginalised and struggling artistes to realise their dreams in life,” the mother of two said.

“The studio, which is owned by a fellow female artiste, also goes a long way in reducing gender-based violence. The majority of female musicians have been victims of abuse in recording studios.”

On November 28, the Afta 8 Movement will hold an all-ladies concert themed “Ladies Night” scheduled for Pagungwa at Chikwanha Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza featuring Lady Squanda, Lady B, Faceless, Twitter and Mupunduru Girls.

“The idea is to provide platforms to ladies in music,” Lady Squanda said.

The most visible female artiste groomed by the Ndinovhaira hit-maker is Darula.

Meanwhile, Lady Squanda will celebrate her 26th birthday in her rural home of Mutoko, for the first time in her career, on November 23.

“I have decided to celebrate my birthday in Mutoko, at Chitubu Bar, because that is where I belong. That is my rural home.

“After the Mutoko bash, we will have another at Passa Passa in Chitungwiza and it will feature musicians such as Ricky Fire and other Zimdancehall musicians who hail from Chitungwiza,” Lady Squanda said.

Her discography is made up of The Queen Unleashed, Squanda Pachigaro, Eight Bullet and Reality.