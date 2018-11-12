Inquiry to hear army, police evidence

HARARE - The Kgalema Motlanthe-led commission of Inquiry into the August 1 shootings will today hear evidence from the army and police.

Public hearings by the commission established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate circumstances leading to the shootings following protests by MDC supporters soon after the July 30 elections began on October 16 and are still ongoing.

Secretary to the commission Virginia Mabhiza told State media yesterday that the hearings were open to the public.

“I want to confirm that on November 12, the commission will hear evidence from, among other groups, the Defence Forces and the police,” Mabhiza said.

She emphasised that the commission was striving for transparency hence all who wish to follow proceedings will not be denied.

“For the purposes of hearing this specific evidence, the commission will, as much as possible, in the interest of transparency and allowing the public to follow whatever is necessary, allow the public access to the venue of the hearings,” she said.