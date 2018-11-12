Blood bank secures enough resources

HARARE - The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) says it has secured enough resources to ensure that the blood bank is adequately stocked for the festive season.

Fuel shortages that were recently experienced throughout the country had threatened to hamper efforts aimed at boosting the national blood bank as the festive season approaches.

As a result, mobile teams were missing scheduled sessions to collect blood donations owing to the fuel shortages.

NBSZ public affairs manager Ester Masunda told the Daily News that the situation has since improved and they are on track to meet the target of collecting more than 15 000 units of blood.

Masunda said they engaged the government and various suppliers to ensure they have enough resources.

“The issue of fuel shortages has since improved. We have engaged the relevant authorities at high level to make sure we do not have any challenges in stocking for the festive season,” she told the Daily News.

She said in light of the November 7 accident that claimed over 45 lives along Harare-Mutare road, the blood bank is intensifying efforts to conscientise members of the public about the importance of giving blood.



