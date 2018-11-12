Bev, Zoey take fight to SA

HARARE - Raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda and her oft-competitor Zoey Sifelani have decided to take their stage “fight” to South Africa.

Popularly known as Bev, Sibanda decamped to South Africa early this year and Zoey followed her recently.

Their move was inspired by the ever-shrinking economy in the country.

Yesterday, both dancers showcased in Kempton Park.

In an interview with the Daily News, Zoey thanked Bev for opening the market across the Limpopo River.

“She (Bev) played her ambassadorial role well; most of the promoters here are after Zimbabwean dancers,” the Red Angels boss said.

Early this year, both dancers celebrated their birthdays at City Sports Bar in Harare.

Bev has turned 27 while Zoey is 29.

The two dancers used to be rivals but they seemed to be getting along well.

Meanwhile, Bev was initiated into pole dancing by Zoey, the “goddess of pole dance.”

“In 2008, I joined the great trek down South in search of greener pastures. There, I learnt pole dancing. When I came back to Zimbabwe, I assembled my own outfit, Red Angels, that included Bev,” she said.

However, of late, Zoey played second fiddle to Bev.