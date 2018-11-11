We've lost our spirit of Ubuntu

HARARE - Recent events following the tragic road accident that left at least 50 people dead along the Harare-Mutare highway near Rusape on Wednesday are very disturbing.

A Smart Express bus is alleged to have tried to overtake a haulage truck on a prohibited stretch on the road before crashing into a Bolt Cutter bus travelling in the opposite direction.

It was a horrific scene as dozens of mangled bodies lay on the asphalt while others remained trapped in the two wreckages.

What was disappointing though was the fact that within minutes after the crash occurred, various graphic images from the crash site were already circulating on social media.

Without any warning, people were opening their inboxes on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to be greeted by these gory images.

Instead of helping the survivors and retrieving the bodies, those first on the scene were only concerned about taking pictures and videos to post on social media.

As Zimbabweans, we have quickly lost our spirit of Ubuntu with most people no longer caring or have any concern for the next person.

According to a Zulu proverb the definition of Ubuntu is “I am a person through other people. My humanity is tied to yours.”

A great number of people related to the victims of the crash had not yet been notified of the tragic news when the pictures began to circulate on social media.

There is a great number of people that had accompanied their loved ones to the bus terminus to board those two doomed buses on this sad day.

It must have been a great shock and traumatic experience to the relatives only to learn of the passing of their loved ones through social media.

This is what we have become as a nation; people are so happy to use a tragic event in order to boost their followers on social networking sites.

Any noble person knows that once you came across an accident scene, helping the victims is of paramount importance.

You can only take pictures of the wreckages after all the survivors and the bodies have been retrieved.

Singing on his Grammy-nominated hit from last year titled Likes, Jamaican reggae singer Chronixx pleaded: “Do it for the love and not the likes.”

Social media has enabled for greater communication between people but it do comes with pitfalls if not used properly.

In this case of the Rusape accident, people were more concerned with getting “likes” on social media rather than helping the victims.