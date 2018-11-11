Sugar Sugar Boys lift Chibuku Super Cup

Harare City.............................0

Triangle............................(0) 2

HARARE - Triangle United were yesterday crowned this year’s Chibuku Super Cup champions following a deserved victory over Harare City in the final.

Second-half goals from Ralph Kawondera and Phineas Bamusi were enough to end the Sunshine Boys’ fine run in the tournament having won the trophy twice in the last five seasons.

It was a sweet victory, though, for Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro, who in a way entered into the history books of the tournament by becoming the first coach to win the cup twice with different teams since it returned five years ago.

Mangwiro was the coach when Harare City won their maiden Chibuku Super Cup in 2015 after beating Dynamos 2-1 in the final at the National Sports Stadium.

After the match Mangwiro could not hide his joy.

“It was a sweet victory for us against a well-drilled team, but today for larger parts of the match, I thought we were better than them,” Mangwiro said.

“We were unlucky not to have taken a half-time lead but we kept on probing and got the decisive goals especially the second goal which came when they were coming at us. It’s a great feeling; as coaches, this is what we want, we want to win accolades.”

His counterpart Mark Harrison thought the home advantage was the major factor in the outcome of the final.

“I’m disappointed that we lost the game. I think they were better than us on the day but it was for everybody to see the advantage was handed to Triangle,” Harrison said.

“They have got a full stadium here and they live on this field so really it gave them the trophy before we came here. I think they were better than us so they deserved

to win.”

Powered by their home fans, Triangle were by far the better side in the opening half and it was only a combination of poor finishing from their strikers and some excellent defending by Harare City captain Tendai Samanja and Raymond Uchena that stopped them from romping into an early lead.

City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison also made some telling saves as the home side threatened to overrun their opponents, who rarely ventured forward, with Lameck Nhamo, Bamusi and Russel Madamombe all coming close.

The Sunshine Boys came from the break a more determined side and William Manondo was unlucky on 49 minutes when his shot from the edge box was well-saved by Mudimu.

It was Triangle, though, who surged ahead through their captain Kawondera with a simple header after City defence failed to deal with a Madamombe cross from the left side.

In trying to salvage the game, Harrison brought in Martin Vengesai, Wilfred Muvirimi and Ishmael Wadi in quick succession for Malvin Gaki, Kuda Musharu and Tatenda Tumba.

With eight minutes to go, Vengesai almost levelled the scores for the Sunshine Boys only for his toe-poked effort from the edge of the box to go agonisingly wide.

At that point, City were desperate for an equaliser and began to throw numbers forward.

The Sunshine Boys played directly into the hands of Sugar Sugar Boys hands as they were caught out on the counter a minute before the end.

Bamusi started the move in his own half before beating Uchena for pace as he raced into the box.

The speedy winger initially tried to cross for Nhamo but Uchena blocked the intended centre.

However, the rebound fell back to Bamusi, who dropped a shoulder first to wrong foot Uchena, before firing in a rising shot that beat Harrison to kill off any hopes of a City comeback.

For winning the Chibuku Super Cup, Triangle pocketed $75 000 and the ticket to represent Zimbabwe in next year’s African Confederation Cup.

Teams:

Harare City: Ryan Harrison, Hastings Chapusha, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Moses Muchenje, William Manondo, Pritchard Mpelele, Tendai Samanja, Raymond Uchena, Tatenda Tumba (Ishmael Wadi 60m), Kuda Musharu (Wilfred Muvirimi 65m), Malvin Gaki (Martin Vengesai 69m)

Triangle United: Ronald Mudimu, Tyler Mugoniwa (Trevor Mavhunga 75m), Arnold Chiveya, Donald Dzvinyai, Kudzai Chigwida, Ralph Kawondera, Pasca Manhanga (Anelka Chivandire 53m), Russel Madamombe, Collin Dhuwa, Phineas Bamusi (Patrick Magegedhla 90m), Nhamo Lameck.