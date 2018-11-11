Open Heavens services end on a high note

HARARE - Grace Abound Church’s Open Heavens Services, which started in October, ended on a high note last week in Kwekwe.

Moving under the guidance of Prophet Effort Maphosa, the church held three services under the banner of Open Heavens and ended with an all-night prayer.

All the services drew thousands of people.

“The services were meant to empower the children of God.

“They were meant to deliver Christians in every facet of their lives.

“The services went on well; they were oversubscribed than what we anticipated.

“As a result, we are now planning to hold the services on an annual basis,” Maphosa said.

“We do not advertise major church services or crusades but testimonies do the trick.

“The Lord is doing mighty works in the church hence nothing will stop us from taking the gospel to stadiums in near future.”

The church was founded three years ago in the Kwekwe rural area of Munyati, starting with only three people but now boasts of thousands of followers across the globe.

“The first three members were my wife, our daughter and myself.

“Owing to God’s presence in the church, it grew from strength to strength over a period of three years,” Maphosa said.

Grace Abound Church had to relocate to Kwekwe urban one-and-half years ago as part of its expansion measures.

“The idea was to enlarge our territory. Most people in Midlands Province used to travel to places such as Harare for divine help but we are glad that God has saved them by raising a powerful church within their vicinity,” the 33-year-old preacher who attained a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours degree from the University of Zimbabwe, said.

Maphosa ventured into evangelism three years after being “anointed” by popular Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

“I went to Nigeria in 2012 to consult the man of God, TB Joshua about my career. I wanted to develop my career into a chartered accountant but little did I know that God had other plans for me.