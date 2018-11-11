Mukanya goes for greenhorns

HARARE - Chimurenga music icon Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo has chosen little known musicians to support him during the December Peace Tour in Zimbabwe as part of his efforts to promote youngsters.

Currently, his team is registering little known artistes in different parts of the country who wants to curtain raise the Disaster hit maker on the tour.

The tour will see him showcasing in the following places: Bulawayo, Gweru, Kariba, Beitbridge, Masvingo, Mutare, Victoria Falls and Harare.

However, Mukanya’s critics view this stance as not only meant to promote youngsters but to also consolidate his position as the father of Chimurenga music in the country.

This, his adversaries say, will be made possible by the fact that the green horn artistes that make his accompanying cast will offer no meaningful competition to Hurricane Hugo — as Mapfumo is fondly known to his legion of fans.

But his publicist, Blessing Vava, insists the move was meant to give much-needed platform to youngsters.

“Chimurenga Music Company and Entertainment Republic are calling on musicians based in the following cities: Gweru, Bulawayo, Kariba, Mutare, Masvingo, Beitbridge and Victoria Falls; interested to be supporting acts for Dr Thomas Mapfumo’s Peace Tour to be held in December. Musicians are required to send an expression of interest, with the band’s profile.

“This has been necessitated by Mapfumo’s wish to support upcoming musicians, and giving a chance to those musicians based in the hosting towns to showcase their act,” Vava said.

“Our target is not the so-called big artistes. I should emphasise that this is a tour for those without the opportunity, those who are side-lined and those without names.”

The gigs will mark Mukanya’s second return to Zimbabwe after the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe whose administration hounded him out of the country 14 years ago.

This saw Mukanya emigrating to the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Mukanya performed in the country in April for the first time in 14 years, courtesy of Entertainment Republic.

Then, he shared the stage with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Gary Tight, Diana Samkange and Suluman Chimbetu at Glamis Arena, Harare.

The historic event, which attracted a good number of revellers, saw Mapfumo performing hit-after-hit and these included Chikonzero, Bhutsu Mutandarika, Pidigori

Waenda, Chiruzevha Chapera, Nyoka Musango, Mugara Ndega, Shebeen, Chamunorwa and Hwahwa among others but it was his latest song, Chauya Chauya, that stole the limelight.