ZC in HPSL relegation fight

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) registered their second win in as many matches to put their fight against relegation from the Harare Professional Soccer League (HPSL) a gear up following a 0-1 victory over Edgars Stores at Greendale Sports Club last weekend.

ZC moved into 18th place on the log with 34 points from 34 matches following the win.

The match started on a high with Edgars searching for an early goal but the first half finished goalless.

However, the match was turned on its head just five minutes after the break when ZC’s Fungai Makanyanga combined with his captain Andrew Chavhunga in a neat build-up before the former scored.

The defeat left Edgars captain Tonderai Makanda disappointed.

“I’m not happy about the defeat,” Makanda told the Daily News.

“We underestimated our opponents and conceded a silly goal as a result of communication breakdown between our defender and the goalkeeper.”

ZC coach Tinashe Garira paid tribute to his players and management for the fighting spirit they have shown in recent weeks in their quest to avoid the chop.

“I’m happy for my guys, everyone is putting all effort for us to move away from the relegation zone and with the support that we are now getting from our executive, definitely we are not going to be relegated,” Garira said.

Simbisa Brands extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points after their 3-1 victory over Fresh Tigers.

Star FM could only manage a one-all draw against Zim Lawyers while SPAR had a good weekend after two wins against Truworths (6-2) and Joma (3-2) leaving player manager Hapson Mabedla a happy man.

“Top five loading, watch and learn,” said the tough-talking gaffer.

GSC Wolves paid tribute to their goalkeeper Valentine Yahada, who passed on last week, with a 7-1 victory over Zifa Social Club.

Real Mavericks ran riot at Old Hararians Sports Club by hammering Joma 9-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Douglish Nyangawo and a brace from veteran Takesure Chinyama.

Whelson Transport continued their fine run after beating Caaz 1-0 whilst Universals continued with their late assault with a 5-2 drubbing of African Sun Harare. Young Boys could only manage a draw against St George’s Dragons.