Triangle, Harare City ready to battle for glory

HARARE - Harare City forward William Manondo is desperate to continue with his fine form in the Chibuku Super Cup final when the Sunshine Boys clash with Triangle United this afternoon at Gibbo Stadium.

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

Manondo is the all-time top goal scorer in the Chibuku Super Cup since the tournament’s return in 2014 with 14 goals.

In the same period, the Sunshine Boys have also dominated in the competition winning the trophy in 2015 and last year.

Manondo has already found the target three times this season after scoring a goal each in the first round against Bulawayo City, in the quarter-final against Highlanders and in the semi-final clash against CAPS United.

With the Sunshine Boys on the cusp of becoming the first team to win the tournament three times in this new era, Manondo is equally desperate to add to his already glittering CV in the competition by netting in today’s final.

“I’m looking forward to score once again in the final. I believe with God everything is possible,” Manondo told the Daily News.

Manondo credits his teammates though, for his exploits in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“It’s not all about me. My teammates motivate me a lot when we play in this cup. They call me ‘Mr Chibuku’ at the club and it motivates me a lot in each and every game; I’m very confident of doing something for the club,” he said.

“It will be great if my name goes down in the history books as the top goal scorer in this tournament.”

With Triangle having had a decent season, Manondo knows it will not be an easy match.

“We need to go there and work as a team, work for each other. We understand it’s going to be a tough match but if we work hard we will come up with something,” he added.

Manondo’s sentiments were echoed by his captain Tendai Samanja, who is expected to start in place of Learnmore Muyambo, who is suspended for today’s final.

“We are going there to fight. It’s not going to be easy but we are ready for everything. It’s a Cup game and we have prepared ourselves for it,” Samanja said.

On the other hand, Triangle are also fancying their chances and end City’s dominance in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“Everyone in the Lowveld is excited that the team got this far and have a chance to cheer their team at home,” Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro told the Daily News.

“So I think this is probably our best chance to win the Cup given we will be playing in front of our fans.”

Mangwiro believes playing at home will come with a added pressure but they are well prepared to meet the expectations of their fans.

“Knowing that you are at home, psychologically it gives you an edge. It’s not guaranteed that because we are at home we will win,” said Mangwiro.

“There is also pressure that comes with being at home so it can be intimidating for the players but at the same time, it can be an advantage for us. So we will have to fight if we are to salvage a win. Remember, they are the defending champions and will not make it any easy for us.”

Since their promotion to the top flight in 2013, the Sugar Sugar Boys, have won only one knock out competition when they lifted 2014 NetOne Wallet Cup after defeating Dynamos 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.



