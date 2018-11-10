Soccer Star selection date set

HARARE - With the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership nears its business end, sports writers, club coaches and captains will converge at Mandel Training Centre in the capital on November 29 to select the 11 outstanding players of the campaign, league sponsors has confirmed.

Besides the best XI players, the Coach of the Year and the Rookie Player of the Year and Best Under-20 and the Goalkeeper of the Year will also be selected at this meeting.

Awards for Referee of the Year, the Most Disciplined Team of the Year and the Golden Boot will be confirmed later on.

FC Platinum were confirmed this year’s title winners following last weekend’s 0-1 victory against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium to retain the crown they won last season.

As a result, the platinum miners are likely to provide the bulk of players on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere is a sure bet to return on the calendar following another stellar campaign with the Zvishavane-based side.

Chinyengetere has so far netted 16 goals with two more games to go in which he can increase his tally to claim the Golden Boot award.

Following his exploits, the former Hwange forward is very much in the running for the top gong when the awards gala will be held in December.

Apart from Chinyengetere, defender Kevin Moyo also had an impressive season with Pure Platinum Play.

The centre back was a calming influence at the heart of the FC Platinum defence and also scored some crucial goals at set pieces.

Ngezi Platinum Stars had a great start to the season but fizzled out in the second half but utility player Godknows Murwira was a shining beacon and is a strong contender to make it to the calendar.

Terrence Dzvukamanja also had an outstanding campaign for Ngezi before he left midway through for Bidvest Wits in South Africa.

Harare City trio of Tatenda Tumba, Moses Muchenje and goalkeeper Ryan Harrison had a good season for the Sunshine Boys and stand a good chance to make it on the calendar.

David Temwanjira did fairly well for Shabanie Mine before joining ZPC Kariba where he also chipped in with some important goals for the club in their fight for survival while the same can be said of CAPS United’s Joel Ngodzo.

Triangle’s Nhamo Lameck and Phineas Bamusi were also outstanding for the Sugar Sugar Boys and stand a good chance to make it to the calendar.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza look set to retain the Coach of the Year award after guiding the Zvishavane-based side to their second title on the trot.