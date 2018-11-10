Simbisa Brands launches Dial-A-Delivery Application

HARARE - Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed fast foods operator, Simbisa Brands, has launched a new technological application which will form a core part of its market strategy going forward.

The Dial-A-Delivery Application, which the company unveiled recently, is meant to position the business as a key player in the mobile convergence of services, which has taken the market by storm.

The application was developed locally by a team of Zimbabweans as part of the business’ focus on developing local value chains and solutions.

Simbisa Brands Zimbabwe managing director Warren Meares, pictured, is excited by the development.

“The market is asking for convenience, this is a global phenomenon, and for us, providing convenience to consumers was a natural response as we seek to unlock further opportunities for growth.

“There is a convergence of service to mobile devices, and the Dial-A-Delivery Application is our stake in this,” said Meares.

Simbisa Brands has been on a growth path throughout the year that has seen it opening up complexes in Msasa and Chisipite and also extending the Haefelis brand to Harare from Bulawayo.

Additionally, the business has purchased additional sites for expansion within the Sam Levy Malll in Borrowdale, where new Nando’s, Haefelis and Creamy Inn stores are being set up.

“We are optimistic about our business, and the prospects for growth in the future, and as the economy opens up and expands, we realise the need to build the capacity we will need for sustained future growth,” added the Simbisa Brands Zimbabwe managing director.

Formerly part of Innscor, Simbisa Brands is the 10th largest company by market capitalisation on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, and owns the Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn, Cream Inn, Bakers Inn and Haefelis brands.

The business also holds licences for Rocomamas, Nando’s, Ocean Basket and Steers in Zimbabwe.