Old Georgians sense Isuzu Series victory

HARARE - Old Georgians (OGs) are looking forward to wrapping up the Isuzu Rugby Series this afternoon when they square-off against South African side Direct Axis False Bay in the second and final match at their fortress in Groombridge, Harare.

The Dragons secured a morale-boosting 17-15 win in the first match at the same venue last weekend to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

However, it will not be as easy as they would like it to be given the rich history behind False Bay, who are reigning Saru Gold Cup champions.

OGs head coach Grant Mitchell is cautious ahead of the clash scheduled for 4pm today.

“We looking forward to this weekend,” Mitchell told the Daily News yesterday.

“The first thing we said after winning the match last Saturday was to be very sportsman about our approach to winning, to be very humble in victory and to ensure we are respectful of our opponents and ourselves in the sense that we need to keep our feet on the ground knowing that only one piece of the job has been done.

“We are looking forward to this weekend, it’s going to be another big one and we are asking for people to come down and support.

“We are representing obviously our badge and our club first and foremost but to our supporters as well and to the rugby public at large, any opportunity of a Zimbabwean team irrespective of who it is against a South African team or a team from any other country is a privilege and an honour.

“We got our systems in place during the week (in training), our job was to win the series and that’s what we are going to do.”



