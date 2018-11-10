Mushowani bank on Evans Katema

HARARE - Mushowani Stars coach Levison Selous reckons the club’s top goal scorer Evans Katema will be crucial in their remaining three matches as they aim to seal promotional into the top flight.

Katema has been in fine form for the club, who sit six points clear at the top of the Zifa Northern Region Division One log.

Katema was on target last weekend when Mushowani consolidated their lead at the top of the table with a narrow 1-0 victory over Banket.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward trails current top goal scorer Vincent Nzombe of Banket United by a single goal.

After 31 matches, Mushowani are on 68 points while ZRP FC re second with 62 points from same number of matches.

From the remaining three matches, the Mashonaland Central-based side now needs four points to seal their place in the Castle Lager Premiership for next season.

“We just hope his scoring form continues. It will be huge to us especially at this stage of the season. We need his goals,” Selous said.

“We are left with three tough matches but I think we only need to stay focused.”

In their remaining matches, Mushowani face Trojan Mine in a local derby this weekend before travelling to Chegutu to face Ngezi Platinum U19 and will round up their campaign with a tough home fixture against Cranborne Bullets.

Second-placed ZRP have also not lost hope and are waiting to pounce on any slip ups by the log leaders.

In Southern Region, Hwange were confirmed winners while Manica Diamonds and TelOne FC have also since been confirmed champions in the Eastern and Central regions respectively.



