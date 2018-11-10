MDC invades Marondera

HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will descend on Marondera – the provincial capital for Mashonaland East –where he will hold a rally.

“Our president Chamisa will be addressing Mashonaland East people thanking them for their votes. We are going to have rallies around the country,” said the party’s organising secretary, Amos Chibaya.

The rally in one of Zanu PF’s strongholds comes as the MDC is still disputing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential victory in the July polls.

Chamisa told party supporters at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare last month that the economic crisis affecting Zimbabwe will not relent until Mnangagwa accepts that he lost the poll and concedes power.

Just recently, he threatened to roll out peaceful protests to force Mnangagwa’s administration to act on the current economic meltdown.