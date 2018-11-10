FC Platinum to face CNaps

HARARE - Zimbabwean league champions FC Platinum have been drawn to face Malagasy side CNaPS Sport in the preliminary round of the 2018-19 African Champions League.

Pure Platinum Play will travel to Miarinarivo for the first leg set to be held on November 27 or 28 while the second leg is scheduled for Mandava Stadium on December 4 or 5.

CNaPS, who have won their domestic championship on six occasions, play their home games at the Stade Municipal de Toamasina in Miarinarivo.

In the event that Norman Mapeza and his charges get past the Malagasy side, they will proceed to the final qualifying round where Angolan giants Primeiro de Agosto or Congolese champions AS Otoho await them.

Pure Platinum Play must be ruing the luck of the draw because it was Primeiro de Agosto, who knocked them out of the competition in the preliminary round earlier this year.

Agosto outclassed the Zimbabwean champions in the first leg after running out 3-0 winners at the Estadio 11 de Novembro.

In the second leg at Mandava, the Angolan champions secured their passage to the final qualifying round with another 1-2 win.

Agosto went on to reach the semi-finals of the African Champions League where they narrowly lost 3-4 on aggregate to Tunisian giants Esperance.