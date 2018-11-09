Triangle FC get Tonha boost

HARARE - Triangle United received a timely boost ahead of tomorrow’s Chibuku Super Cup final against Harare City following the return, to full training, of defender Praise Tonha and midfielder Anelka Chivandire.

The Sugar Sugar Boys will be looking forward to winning their second piece of silverware since promotion to the top flight since 2013 when they host the Sunshine Boys at Gibbo Stadium.

Tonha and Chivandire both picked up knocks in the 1-2 semi-final win over Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium two weeks ago.

The injuries forced the duo to miss the league game against the Glamour Boys last Sunday.

However, they are now fit and are in contention for selection as the Lowveld-based side try to add the Chibuku Super Cup to the NetOne OneWallet Cup they won in 2014.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy match, so as a coach you always want to have your strongest pool of players available,” Mangwiro told the Daily News.

“I’m glad Tonha is looking OK and should be available on Saturday (tomorrow). The same applies for Chivandire, he is also back to full training and we will continue to monitor them.”

Mangwiro believes winning the Chibuku Super Cup will go a long way in atoning for failure to mount a serious title challenge this season despite boasting one of the strongest teams in the top flight.

“If we are to win the trophy it will be sweeter because that’s what we want to achieve — winning things,” he said.

“I’m sure it will atone for our failure to win the title.

“I was disappointed that we did not give as much as we had wanted in the league; we are happy though with our position on the log.

“But I want to give credit to winners FC Platinum, they were consistent unlike us..

“So, for us, it is important that we win the Chibuku Cup for this club, the sponsors and the community at large.

“Surely, we don’t want the cup to go back to Harare again; we want it to remain here in the Lowveld.”

Mangwiro is banking on the home advantage to upset the Sunshine Boys, who are the most successful team in the tournament having won it twice in the last four years.

“Everyone in the Lowveld is excited that the team has got this far and have a chance to cheer their team at home.

“So I think this is probably our best chance to win the cup given we will be playing in front of our fans,” he said.

“Knowing that you are at home, psychologically gives you an edge. But it’s not guaranteed that because we are at home we will win.

“There is also pressure that comes with being at home so it can be intimidating for the players but at the same time it can be an advantage for us.

“So we will have to fight if we are to salvage a win.

“Remember, they are the defending champions and will not make it any easy for us.”