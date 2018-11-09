Council budget should reflect residents' needs

HARARE - Harare mayor Herbert Gomba has warned council that unless the 2019 budget reflects the peoples’ needs, it would not be passed on to Local Government minister July Moyo.

During a mid-term review of his 100-day plan, Gomba emphasised that council employees and councillors alike needed to have a residents-oriented budget for it to sail through. His remarks come as Harare’s budget consultations ended in September but inspection of the draft document is yet to be seen.

“Most committees have finished assessment of the budget proposals. We must take advantage of this to meet our goals and strategic positions. We cannot come up with a budget that does not reflect the desires of the people. The minister will surely not approve that.

“We cannot come up with a budget that does not make our roads trafficable or provide water when only last week we were fighting cholera. We cannot have a budget that does not reflect the desire to fix leaking sewer pipes.”

“We want to get results from the budget. People should not just sit and drink tea at work. People should change their work culture. We should do things in accordance with what the master wants and that is the residents,” Gomba said.

Gomba went on to warn lazy employees that he would not hesitate to relieve them of their duties if they did not comply with council conduct.

He said he has made it very clear to all council employees that town house would not tolerate anyone who stifles progress and development of the city.

“We have seen a lot of employees who instead of implementing council business start telling you that they were here before Independence or when the walls were still wet from fresh paint.

“This is the culture that we want to get rid of and therefore, I have already talked with the finance and human capital directors to set aside money so that in the event that a council employee no longer fits in with the direction that the city wants to go we can give them their money and they can go where they can work as they want.

“We will no longer tolerate laziness and lax behaviour at the expense of ratepayers. It is unfortunate that we will have to do that if we see it as the only way to move forward,” Gomba said.