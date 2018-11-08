Zim on cloud nine

HARARE - The Zimbabwe cricket team is over the moon following the 151-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Sylhet on Tuesday afternoon.

This was Zimbabwe’s first win in red ball cricket in five years and the side’s first away victory in 17 years.

After losing all their matches in ODI series to the hosts, not many had given Zimbabwe a chance of success in the longer and demanding format.

However, allrounder Sean Williams starred with the bat and was duly named man-of-the-match after scoring 88 and 20 in his two innings.

Part-time spinner Sikandar Raza took a combined six wickets across the Tigers two innings and was backed by debutant off-spinner Brandon Mavuta, who took four wickets.

Another debutant spinner Wellington Masakadza also finished the match with two wickets.

Quicks Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara also did the damage to the Bangladesh batting line up in the first innings taking a two and three wickets respectively to restrict the host to 143 all-out.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, who scored a total of 100 runs in his two innings, was chuffed after finally leading his side to a victory on foreign soil.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. This is my first victory as captain; it’s my first Test victory away from home as well — so this is a special moment for me,” the right-handed batsman said.

“It’s been a long time coming but I felt we have been due; we have been getting ourselves into good positions especially in the South Africa tour but we were just not carrying it on.

“Even here, during our ODI series, we were just not carrying on but I felt the guys were sticking to their task and really finished off the game well.

“This is what we have been missing but we got ourselves into a good position and really put it through this time around.

“I’m really excited for the boys, they have put in some good work and they really deserve this victory.”

After his success with the ball, Raza was also delighted with his maiden Test victory with the national team.

“This is the first Test win in my career,” Raza told ESPNcricinfo.

“I was the 12th man in the Test win over Pakistan in 2013. It is a humbling and exciting time, considering Zimbabwe last played a Test almost a year ago. We haven’t had much cricket after that anyway. The feeling is still sinking in.

“All the physical pain that came from batting, bowling and fielding has gone away, because we won. Hopefully we can carry on winning at home and away and keep up this momentum.

“This is a sweeter Test win, and to do that in Bangladesh where most of the other teams haven’t been able to do it, is quite a happy and exciting feeling to be honest.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board congratulated the team for the splendid effort against the Tigers.

“ZC board and management wish to convey their warmest congratulations to the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team — from captain...Masakadza and head coach Lalchand Rajput to every player and member of the technical staff — on their magnificent 151-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test played in Sylhet,” ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni.

“It was a terrific team effort and we followed all the action with immense pride and excitement as you recorded Zimbabwe’s first Test victory in five years and the first one abroad since November 2001.”

With the second and final Test set to start in Dhaka this Sunday, Makoni urged the players to remain focused and finish off the job.

“You are a talented group and you have shown the mental strength and fortitude to succeed at the highest level and we can only urge you to work harder and stay focused,” he said.

“As you prepare to face Bangladesh in the second Test match in Dhaka, we are confident that you will put in another inspiring performance to wrap up the series.

“Good luck and may you continue giving us all such wonderfully exciting and inspiring performances while you fly the Zimbabwe flag high.”