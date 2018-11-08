Zacc has nothing on Mangudya, Tagwirei

Letwin Nyambayo  •  8 November 2018 2:45PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Despite the sensational accusations by flip-flopping activist Gerald Mutumanje — also known as Acie Lumumba — that seemed to suggest some wrongdoing on the part of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission this week said it has nothing against the two.

"We have nothing on the RBZ and Tagwirei," said Zacc’s chairperson Goodson Nguni, when asked whether the corruption-busting unit would take up Lumumba’s claims.

Lumumba has for the past three weeks been making damning allegations against RBZ officials and a fuel mogul whom many thought to be Tagwirei, the founder of Sakunda Holdings.

Early this week, Lumumba said the “Queen Bee” he had been referring to all along as behind the cartel causing havoc in the economy was not Tagwirei, but one JPM, raising speculation that he could be referring to Mangudya, whose initials are JPM for John Panonetsa Mangudya.

The social media, which had made a meal out Facebook posts is now dismissive of Lumumba’s claims, saying he is no longer credible due to his contrasting statements.

Hazvigoni kuti panoonekwa utsi pashikwe Moto. Tingafukidzira hedu tigozama kudzima asi tsito nedota zvichangoonekwa

chamboko - 8 November 2018

It is obvious that it is including the big guns hence giving the matter premature death. Reality is that zanu is gurus, military junta are benefiting from this deal and queen bee will not be touched.

Kufandada - 8 November 2018

Even Mutswangwa explained that queen B was correctly identified. Queen B would go down with whole captured State managers. Seems to me Nguni is not the right person to lead this commission. Too compromised and not an Independent person. He seems to be investigating cases he is told to do so by Second republic main man.

chamboko - 8 November 2018

