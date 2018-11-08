Party blasts ED for globetrotting

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s globetrotting is an indication of desperation, the opposition MDC has said.

This comes as Mnangagwa this week travelled to Conakry, Guinea for a two-day State visit meant to consolidate African support for Zimbabwe’s re-engagement agenda.

MDC national chairperson Morgan Komichi said the president should not be looking for solutions outside the country but come home and identify the right people who can assist.

Komichi added that by globetrotting Mnangagwa is trying to get international recognition which he is not being awarded as he is illegitimate.

“The globetrotting is an indication of desperation. He is simply looking for a solution to resolve the situation.

“The legitimacy crisis emanated from a rigged election which failed to get international recognition which is a fundamental step for him to get a solution to the economic crisis.

“In globetrotting he’s trying to engage the international community but they don’t want to work with someone who has got legitimacy issues.”

However, deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi said the opposition party is in no position to decide which visit is beneficial to the country or not.

He said Mnangagwa is obliged to respond to other presidents’ mutual calls in line with the country’s business whether they add value or not.

He noted that government is determined to work towards ensuring that things get better in the country as they have also launched the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

“How can those in the opposition tell which visit is beneficial and which is not beneficial for the country.

“The president responds to bilateral calls by other heads of States to discuss business and it’s certainly subject to probability whether or not any bilateral talks will add value to us.

“That’s the way it is,” Mutodi said.