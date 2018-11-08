Mukanya lines up Zim tour

HARARE - United States-based Chimurenga music icon Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo has lined up concerts in several parts of the country in December.

Running under the banner “Peace Tour”, the tour will see the Chauya Chauya singer showcasing in places such as Bulawayo, Gweru, Kariba, Beitbridge, Masvingo, Mutare, Victoria Falls and Harare.

Chimurenga Music Company publicist Blessing Vava confirmed the tour.

“We are still finalising on dates but I can confirm the first show will be held in Gweru,” Vava said.

Meanwhile, Mapfumo recently shared the stage with Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo, Mic Inity and King Alfred among others in the United Kingdom on September 22 in Leicester, courtesy of Impala Group Zimbabwe.

“The concert was meant to promote our brand Impala Car Hire to potential clients in the UK, specifically Zimbabweans who are based there,” said Impala Group director Thomson Dondo.

Meanwhile, the Disaster hit-maker performed in the country in April for the first time in 14 years, courtesy of Entertainment Republic.

Mukanya shared the stage with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Winky D, Gary Tight, Diana Samkange and Suluman Chimbetu at Glamis Arena, Harare.

This was Mukanya’s first show in Zimbabwe in 14 years.

The historic event which attracted a good number of revellers saw Mapfumo, popularly known as Mukanya — his totem — performing hit after hit and these included Chikonzero, Bhutsu Mutandarika, Pidigori Waenda, Chiruzevha Chapera, Nyoka Musango, Mugara Ndega, Shebeen, Chamunorwa and Hwahwa among others but it was his latest song Chauya Chauya that stole the limelight.