Locals to build new Indian Embassy

HARARE - The new Indian Embassy to be built in Borrowdale, Harare — will entirely be designed and constructed by Zimbabweans.

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who toured the country recently and returned to India on Monday, laid the foundation stone for the building of the embassy.

According to the giant South Asian country’s ambassador Rungsung Masakui the building of the iconic structure, which will showcase contemporary Indian designs, will provide employment to locals.

“An important feature of this project is that it will be worked on entirely by local hands. The design is created by a local architect, the project manager and contractor will also be Zimbabwean,” said Masakui.

He added that local businesses will also benefit from the construction of the embassy, to be built on 17,8 acres of land, which will include a multi-purpose hall, a yoga centre and eight staff residences.