HPAZ to hold annual congress

8 November 2018

HARARE - The Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe (HPAZ) will hold its annual congress on November 23 at a time when the health sector is faced with many challenges.

HPAZ’s public relations officer Linda Nkala said the free-to-attend annual congress to be held at a Harare hotel will discuss the difficulties confronting the health sector.

“The annual congress is a statutory obligation and this is where issues pertinent to the delivery of health care in Zimbabwe are discussed.

“Issues to do with (the availability of) foreign currency to import drugs and medical equipment, the cholera scourge, counterfeit medicine, emerging technological advancements, how to structure regulation of such, staffing issues and telemedicine will be discussed,” she said.

“We will also discuss possible solutions to all health challenges,” she said about the indaba which will feature several presentations from HPAZ and seven health professional councils in Zimbabwe.

The country’s health sector is currently faced with a myriad of challenges as it has run out of critical medication while available drugs are being sold at punitive prices that are beyond the reach of ordinary Zimbabweans.


 

