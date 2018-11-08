Buses collide, dozens killed

RUSAPE - More than 40 people died after two buses — Smart Express and Bolt Cutter — collided along the Harare-Mutare highway last night. The accident took place near the Rusape tollgate.

Police details were, until late last night, still attending to the accident scene amid fears the number of casualties might increase.

Names of the deceased had not been released as rescue efforts were still underway by the time of going to print.

According to the State-broadcaster, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi revealed that they had identified 47 bodies at the accident scene, 45 of which were adults while the other two are children.



