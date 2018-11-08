Buses collide, dozens killed

STAFF WRITER  •  8 November 2018 2:23PM  •  0 comments

RUSAPE - More than 40 people died after two buses — Smart Express and Bolt Cutter — collided along the Harare-Mutare highway last night. The accident took place near the Rusape tollgate.

Police details were, until late last night, still attending to the accident scene amid fears the number of casualties might increase.

Names of the deceased had not been released as rescue efforts were still underway by the time of going to print.

According to the State-broadcaster, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi revealed that they had identified 47 bodies at the accident scene, 45 of which were adults while the other two are children.


 

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media