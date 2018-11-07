Supa Mandiwanzira arrested

Fungi Kwaramba  •  7 November 2018 8:38AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Former Information Communication and Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira was arrested yesterday on two charges of criminal abuse of office. He is due to appear in court today.

Comments (1)

Reportage from other publication affirm that story, its believed he spent a night at Matapi Police Station - well one hopes his experience at Matapi was a 'starter' that gave him an insight as to what the 'main course' will be like. We have to wait and see whether his will see finality in conviction otherwise similar cases so far (except for Mudenge's) seem to be a catch and release affair directed at political enemies - a strong warning to those who may harbour similar mindset.

Sinyo - 7 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media