Moyo says he almost resigned

Fungi Kwaramba  •  7 November 2018 9:37AM  •  8 comments

HARARE - Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister has sensationally claimed that the period between December 2014 and November 2017 was like hell for most bureaucrats in former president Robert Mugabe’s government to the extent that he almost tendered his resignation.

Moyo, who is living in self-imposed exile following the military coup that toppled Mugabe in November last year, said the putsch was once foiled in 2017 but continued brewing underneath the surface.

“By this time, 1st of November, last year the coup was in progress. The rehearsals had been done with a number of options.

“People knew. Attempts, which of course ultimately failed, were being made to neutralize the coup. The real drama started in earnest on 4 November in Bulawayo,” Moyo revealed on Twitter.

On November 4 last year former first lady Grace Mugabe was booed by a section of Zanu PF youths at a rally in Bulawayo that was backing then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed her husband, aged 94.

Since that day, the tables began to turn against the former powerful first couple.

But according to Moyo another coup had been attempted in 2017.

“And on the first day of the month of November, whose ‘Mbudzi Curse’ was inscribed by Rhodesia’s UDI on the month’s 11th day in 1965 and by the coup that was not a coup on the month’s 15th day in 2017, it bears repeating once again that coups beget one another. Camera rolling,” Moyo said in the wake of revelations that the alliance between the military and civilians who united to remove Mugabe is now unravelling.

The former top flier who many would think was on cloud nine after Mnangagwa’s expulsion last November claimed on the micro-blogging platform that he almost handed his resignation letter to Mugabe.

“One day, maybe sooner rather than later, your fairy-tale will be sobered by the discovery of the excruciatingly painful and tragic reality of the time.

“For now, just know that the period 1 Dec 2014 to 24 Nov 2017 was hell. On 8 Nov 2017, I drafted a resignation letter. I wanted out,” Moyo said in response to an observation that the Generation 40 (G40) faction, which backed Mugabe and his then powerful wife Grace, was having it all around this time last year before the insurrection.

Moyo left the country fleeing for dear life as he was said to be among those who were wanted by the army on account of being “criminals surrounding” Mugabe.

A key member of the vanquished G40 faction that almost succeeded in stopping Mnangagwa’s rise to power only to be thwarted by a military intervention, Moyo is one of the few people with first hand details of what happened before Mugabe’s graceless fall.

Comments (8)

He should have never set his foot in the parliament. He was only good at fermenting controversy in the government. I think he just invited to neutralize tribalism because he is actually a walking tribalist

chamboko - 7 November 2018

Why didn't he resign?? He was busy gloating and celebrating on twitter about ED getting fired and he claims he wanted to resign?? Oh please he needs to move on and get a life...And if as he says the truth about the events is not known and he knows it why doesn't he reveal it???

Wezhira - 7 November 2018

You are the tribalist. what did Jonso do that warrants that tag?

Mhondoro - 7 November 2018

Daily news.....l think you have lost it on this story. Hapana nyaya apa. Even the Editor..Gutthrie Munyuki, how can you allow such a stupid story to be published..Is it bootlicking or it has been to appease the now marooned and myopic Jonathan Moyo. Is your mouth piece trying to work as a channel for Moyo to ask for forgiveness from ED. Go to hell with your mouthpiece. I think you have run out of worthy-reading stories. Jonathan Moyo's life after the Robbers and Muggers is now like a story of "From rich to rags" By the way, do you know that these are the guys who popularised that dish now called "Stonyeni"in Zimbabwe. In actual fact. "Stonyeni"is the dish these guys of the G40 used to eat at State House, while kamudhara kangu Robert kakavata. Its Grace who used to prepare that dish. Go to hell kana mashaya mastories.....Tired story indeed. He is no longer relevant in our new dispensation. Rather focus on stories to do with Agriculture than Jonso Moyo's hallucination unless if you have become part of the G 40 cartel or the Robbers and Muggers cartel.

Clemence Tashaya - 7 November 2018

Go and eat Stonyeni naGrace then.

Clemence Tashaya - 7 November 2018

siyina naeditor wedu moyo zvese zvaakataura zvakaitika including coup but mugabe haana kuteerera

g40 - 7 November 2018

True or false that these (Jonso Sorodamba and Tyson Mike) stonyeni eaters were romantically involved?

Hon. Temba P. Mliswa - 7 November 2018

