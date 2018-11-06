Suspected Hopley burglars nabbed

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) recently recovered property worth $7 800 from suspected burglars who had been terrorising Harare’s Hopley suburb over the past few weeks.

Southlea Park ZRP arrested six suspects, of which one is a minor. The suspects include two women, Elizabeth Nekati, 23, and Patricia Gwangwava, 32, who were identified as the property receivers.

The women would then sale the stolen goods after receiving them from Norest Martin, 22, Elvis Guva, 20, and Washington Mushandirire, 20.

Police inspector in charge of Southlea Park, Rebecca Chironda, said the culprits were arrested after police met them carrying a big bag full of properties.

“During one of their usual patrols, police officers came across three men carrying a big bag at around 1am today (Tuesday). When the officers approached them, the suspects tried to runaway but were fortunately arrested and taken to Waterfalls Police Station.

“After their arrest, the suspects confessed to have been breaking into people’s homes in Hopley. We managed to recover the property that is here today after they revealed that they had hidden other stolen items in Epworth and Avondale.”