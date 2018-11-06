Civic leaders meet Sadc chair

STAFF WRITER  •  6 November 2018 10:50AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - A joint delegation of civil society leaders from Zimbabwe and civil society solidarity partners from the Southern African region recently met Southern African Development Community (Sadc) chairperson and Namibian President, Hage Geingob in Windhoek, Namibia where they urged the block to facilitate political dialogue to diffuse escalating tensions.

The delegation highlighted the deterioration of the situation in Zimbabwe following the 2018 harmonised elections.

Members of the delegation were drawn from the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC), National Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (Nango) and Zimbabwe Solidarity Forum (ZSF).

The delegation told Geingob that Zimbabwean society was heavily divided and polarised with a huge trust deficit, characterised by a perpetuation of political polarisation even in post-election period, the delegation said.

“There is an unfolding economic meltdown which has witnessed high levels of inflation, an increase in the domestic debt which has compromised the government’s capacity for the provision of social services.

“If left unresolved this has regional economic, social and security effects,” the delegation warned.

The civil society delegation also bemoaned the increasing involvement of the military in civilian affairs in contradiction to Sadc’s democratic governance standards.

The delegation said: “The state is heavily militarised. Since the November 17, 2017, there has been an unwarranted ubiquitous presence of the military in all spheres of the state, including public spaces and a glaring interference with the day-to-day duties of other entities such as local authorities.

“The events of August 1 in which the military shot seven unarmed civilians in the full glare of both regional and international media is evidence of this.”

The delegation comprised Okay Machisa, Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) director, Rashid Mahiya, CiZC chairperson and Heal Zimbabwe Trust director, Wadzanai Vere, Nango chairperson, Blessing Vava, CiZC regional coordinator, Useni Sibanda, Christian Alliance director and CiZC chairperson of peace-building committee and CiZC regional board member and ZSF member, Sipho Theys.

Comments (2)

So these MDC proxies are clamouring for a GNU on behalf of the MDC. Is it by coincidence that these proxies are meeting SADC chair, while on the ground Chamisa is holding rallies calling for demos to unsit the democratically elected government. If it's coincidence then God is in it (remember that line?)

willo - 6 November 2018

The problem with sadc and au is that the people leading or in charge of them do not even care about what Zimbabweans are facing right now. They sit around the table for days and come up with nothing, this has happened ,over and over again. If the two organisations were effective the problems facing Zimbabwe right now would have been history. These two have known the problems affecting the country a long time ago but all they try to do is pleasing one who is in power. If they wanted to solve the problem affecting Zimbabweans they could have urged Mnangagwa and zanu pf to work with the opposition to align reforms to the constitution, right now we wouldn't be witnessing the current chaos happening in the country.

nhemacena - 6 November 2018

