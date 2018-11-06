Child goes missing, found dead at shrine

Bernard Chiketo  •  6 November 2018 10:28AM  •  5 comments

MUTARE - A two-year-old child that went missing during a Johanne Marange Apostolic Church gathering last week was found dead at the shrine in an advanced state of decomposition.

The incident has since triggered social media frenzy with some fingering some prominent members of the sect of having killed the child for ritual purposes.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson Luxson Chananda said police were investigating the child’s death.

Chananda said the toddler was sleeping in a tent at the shrine with his mother Patience Fenyere, 28, on the day he went missing.

Fenyere left the child sleeping for an unspecified amount of time only to return to an empty tent, she said.

She frantically looked for him with the help of others at the shrine but to no avail leading her to make a police report for a missing person.

The corpse of the child was only discovered 11 days later on October 31, by Arnold Mabiya, 44, in an advanced state of decomposition.

Chananda said police’s Criminal Investigations Department was investigating the death.


 

Comments (5)

For me if I cant beat them, I join them to avoid intimidation. The truth behind is, daily news which backs and its MDC is a big threat to the apostolic sector in Zim. During cholera out break, they were mixing their politics with religious saying they should treated the same way religious treated and point out apostolic sactor for gathering outside buildings while turning a blind eye on those who even operating under buildings. It's truly because most of the apostolic sector do not favour MDC because even satan is an opposition of God. There is no social media you're trying to brainwash people with, its actually you who is accuse them of rituality but my question is 'when people killed in kwekwe during PHD ministry service, how did you report it??? For my own understanding, especially marange apostolic church is Zimbabwe's biggest congregation so it is common that even an adult person can get lost, what more a 2 years child and more over two hours is very long for the child to spend without eating. What more days? If the child have missing parts then I would agree with you but I doubt he have missing parts.

Chamboko - 6 November 2018

ana chamboko kwanai, kana muchiti mune mweya mutsvene why didnt u search for the kid pamazuva ese awo nemweya wenyu? dont try to sanitize evil doing, makachekeresa, makachekeresa chete trying to appease your water spirits. musade kutaura zvisina basa pano. if all the people helped to search the entire area for the kid, why didnt they find him only to see him again dead at the shrine where they had searched earlier on? where does the MDC come in on your ritual killings. kwana

ABOUBAKAR - 6 November 2018

kkkkkkkkkk chamboko na aboubakar musandinakidze

terrorist - 6 November 2018

chamboko uri mboko mwana anoshaikwa pakazara vanhu obva awanikwa papera svondo atowora.unodaro nekuti haasi mwana wakoka kuchekeresa vana kuti svondo dzenyu demweya yetsvina dziwande vanhu.nxa mhan

edison - 6 November 2018

Is there any one of you to prove it the child killed for ritual?? From news to you people, your sentiments are not reasoned but anger and hatred. You don't have any tangible thing to cement your claims. What you are doing is a deformation of character. Did you ever heard something like this ever since before at apostolic church gathering? So all these synagogues are satanic churches? Because 178 died in TB Joshua's guest house and 11 also died in kwekwe stadium not forgetting hundreds who died in Nigeria during church service is one of their pastor's church. These are some of congregations were people died, I know. What about those I don't know? Is it ritual? Keep on reporting crap like this daily news, MDC will never have even 1 vote of an apostolic congregant because you are showing them you true colours

chamboko - 7 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

