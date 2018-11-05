Open budget for scrutiny: Residents

HARARE - Harare residents are demanding that the city avail the 2019 draft budget to see if their input was factored in.

Community Water Alliance national coordinator Hildaberta Rwambiwa wrote to Harare mayor Herbert Gomba saying in the past years, council has not been honouring the provision of the Urban Councils Act on availing the draft budget for public inspection.

“HCC completed budget consultation process month end of September. CWA demand the availing of budget estimates to citizens at local district offices for inspection and further improvement,” Rwambiwa said.

As an advocacy group that centres around equitable distribution of clean and safe potable water, Rwambiwa said they wanted to see if their views were highlighted in the budget.

“We will be advocating vigorously for a 2019 water budget together with the women committee members because females are the most affected by its absence and poor quality since they have the task of being the home organisers,” she said.

The Harare Residents Trust had earlier complained that while attendance at the pre-budget consultative meetings was high this year, 31 of the 46 Harare councillors were new and had not yet gone for induction, rendering them useless at the public hearings.